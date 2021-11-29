Islamabad [Pakistan], November 29 (ANI): A total of 74 new dengue cases have been reported in Pakistan's Punjab province while two infected people died in the last 24 hours, an official said on Monday.

According to Xinhua, two deaths have occurred in Lahore, said Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab.

Also Read | Twitter Share Price Jumps Over 10% at Opening Bell After Report of CEO Jack Dorsey Stepping Down.

With 74 new cases, the cumulative count of dengue cases in Pakistan, since the start of the year has touched 25,013. As many as 143 people have lost lives to the mosquito-borne disease since the beginning of 2021, reported Xinhua citing official sources.

The majority of the cases are reported in Lahore, being the hotspot for the spread of the disease. As many as 60 out of 74 cases were from the capital city, taking the city's count to 17,848, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

Also Read | Offensive Photoshoot by Pakistani Model at Kartarpur Gurdwara Annoys Sikh Community, Designer Too Slammed Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)