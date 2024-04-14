Lahore [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): One of the accused in the brutal killing of Indian national Sarabjit Singh in Kot Lakhpat jail in 2013 was seriously injured after an unidentified motorcyclist opened fire on him, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported on Sunday.

Aamir Tamba was seriously injured in the attack that took place in Lahore's Islampura area.

Police said Tamba was taken to the hospital for treatment as forces rushed to the site of the incident. The police cordoned off the area to conduct searches to find the assailants, according to Samaa TV report.

Sarabjit Singh was a farmer from Bhikhiwind town in Punjab, who used to live near the India-Pakistan border, and who mistakenly crossed the border while he was drunk. However, he was sentenced to death by a Pakistani court in 1991.

Singh was kept in the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore for 22 years and after that, he was beaten up by his inmates and was taken to hospital. Singh was declared dead by doctors at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital after being comatose for five days due to severe injuries in the head after an attack on him on the jail premises in 2013.

In December 2018, the Lahore District and Sessions Court acquitted Tamba and co-accused Mudassar of all charges in the case of Sarabjit Singh in captivity, according to Samaa TV report. The court mentioned a lack of evidence as a reason for the acquittal of Tamba and Mudassar. (ANI)

