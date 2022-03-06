Islamabad [Pakistan], March 6 (ANI): Pakistan evacuated 1,476 of its nationals from the war-torn country on Saturday, the country's embassy in Ukraine has said.

Amid the Russian military operations in Ukraine, thousands of nationals, including students from many countries, have been stuck in the conflict-ravaged country for over a week.

"Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine has worked round the clock for nine days and safely evacuated 1476 Pakistanis, nine are on their way while working with all sides to evacuate the remaining 37 stuck in different cities," Embassy of Pakistan in Ukraine tweeted.

Pakistani students are going through many hardships amid heavy fighting between Russia and Ukraine. More than 2000 Pakistanis are stuck in Ukraine, facing problems in the evacuation process.

They are facing problems like starvation besides a constant death threat, reported Pakistan vernacular media.

The Pakistani citizens have expressed concern over problems in bringing back more than 2000 Pakistanis stuck in Ukraine amidst ongoing war.

However, many claims were made by the Pakistan Foreign Ministry and Pakistan Embassy in Ukraine but the ground facts speak differently and people and students are facing a lot of troubles, reported Pak vernacular media.

The local media urged the Pakistan government to take the issue seriously and make immediate arrangements before any loss of life.

Meanwhile, India's national tricolour came to the rescue of not only the stranded Indians but also those hailing from Pakistan and Turkey to cross into the neighbouring countries of Ukraine. (ANI)

