Islamabad [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the Opposition is ready to support the government if it decides to take a stand against the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the public interest.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz president said the government is "putting Pakistan at stake for a mere USD 1 billion," according to Dawn.

Earlier, the IMF on Monday deferred Pakistan's consideration of the completion of the sixth review and release of USD 1 billion tranches under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF).

Pakistan is currently marred with financial challenges as the country's trade deficit is surging high. Inflation is rising and the government had to bring the mini-budget to hike taxes to meet certain demands of the IMF.

The Executive Board of IMF made the decision of postponement after receiving a request from the Pakistani authorize. The consideration was scheduled for January 12, 2022.

Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has been criticized by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and other opposition parties in Pakistan with some leaders demanding Imran Khan to resign over the present turmoil. (ANI)

