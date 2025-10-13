Balochistan [Pakistan], October 13 (ANI): In a move that has sparked outrage among rights groups, the latest court hearing of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) chief Mahrang Baloch and her fellow activists was held inside Quetta District Jail rather than the designated Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), The BYC condemned the shift, calling it a "blatant manifestation of institutionalised repression" against peaceful Baloch political voices, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, Judge Muhammad Ali Mobin of ATC-1 presided over the proceedings, but instead of producing the detained leaders before the court, the BYC's legal representatives were summoned to the jail premises. Defence lawyer Israr Baloch stated that the prosecution failed to submit the challan (charge sheet), preventing the court from framing charges or launching a formal trial.

The hearing was postponed until October 18, with the judge instructing the prosecution to file the required documents before the next date.

In a statement shared on X, the BYC condemned the government's decision to conduct "jail hearings," describing it as a deliberate effort to undermine transparency and public oversight. The group asserted that by holding proceedings behind bars, the authorities were excluding families, journalists, and independent observers, which directly violates Pakistan's constitutional guarantees and international norms of fair trial.

Mahrang and her colleagues, Sibghatullah Baloch, Beebow Baloch, Beebarg Baloch, and Gulzadi Baloch, have been in custody since March 2025 after their arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance. Initially detained for 30 days, their imprisonment has been repeatedly extended, as cited by Dawn.

Their arrests came a day after a police crackdown on BYC protesters at Quetta Civil Hospital, where they were demonstrating against the enforced disappearances of Baloch civilians.

Authorities later accused them of "inciting violence" and registered additional cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Pakistan Penal Code. The incident highlights Pakistan's growing pattern of criminalising peaceful activism and curbing dissent in Balochistan, where the demand for justice over missing persons continues to be met with heavy-handed state action, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

