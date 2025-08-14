Peshawar [Pakistan], August 14 (ANI): Pakistani authorities have ramped up a sweeping crackdown against undocumented Afghan migrants in Peshawar, detaining large numbers of individuals without valid legal documents, Khaama Press reported, citing local officials.

According to Khaama Press, police officials in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province confirmed the arrest of a significant number of Afghan nationals lacking legal status, as well as several suspected armed individuals, during targeted operations across the city.

The raids, which took place in the Kacha Garhi, Nasir Bagh, and Regi areas, also resulted in the seizure of weapons and narcotics, the authorities claimed.

Although the exact number of those detained has not been disclosed, officials stated that the crackdown is part of an ongoing campaign aimed explicitly at undocumented Afghan residents in Pakistan, Khaama Press reported.

In recent months, Pakistani authorities have intensified arrests and forced deportations of Afghan migrants, often conducting aggressive house-to-house searches.

The campaign has gained momentum amid the ongoing suspension of visa renewals for Afghan nationals, a move that has rendered many previously documented residents illegal overnight.

On August 13, the Pakistani Federal Government established a high-level committee comprising police and intelligence personnel tasked with locating and deporting Afghans who still possess Proof of Registration (PoR) cards.

The panel is mandated to coordinate data-sharing across departments to identify and act against Afghan nationals remaining in the country, Khaama Press reported.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has voiced serious concern over Pakistan's recent actions, noting that thousands of Afghans have been left homeless and vulnerable. Many have reported being harassed, threatened, or mistreated by law enforcement during the operations.

According to Khaama Press, Human rights groups have warned that Pakistan's escalating crackdown may worsen the humanitarian crisis already affecting displaced Afghan communities, increasing their insecurity and depriving them of livelihoods and basic protections.

Meanwhile, over 30,000 Afghan nationals illegally residing in Pakistan's Quetta division were repatriated to Afghanistan in less than a month, Dawn reported, citing official sources.

The Pakistani government had set a deadline of July 31 for all illegal Afghans living in Pakistan to return to their home country. While many refugees complied after the deadline, a significant number remained, prompting authorities to launch legal action against those who ignored the order. (ANI)

