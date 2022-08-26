Karachi [Pakistan], August 26 (ANI): Staging a massive protest against the over-billing of the electricity bills in Pakistan, numerous protestors stormed the office of K-electric in Korangi district and held demonstrations in different areas of Karachi Thursday.

Several protestors stormed different localities of Karachi and also vandalised and destroyed furniture of the K-Electric office, according to Express Tribune. Apparently, the over-billing of the electricity bills and long load-sheddings have infuriated citizens forcing them to take to the streets in different areas of the city.

Claiming that high taxes on energy bills were beyond affordability, the enraged protestors blocked the road by putting up barriers and burning tyres.

Separately, local residents also held protests against over-billing and prolonged power outages in Malir Halt and said that a large part of their income is being spent on payment of electricity bills, adding to the miseries of their lives.

As per the Express Tribune, North Karachi residents also staged a protest against power outages and over-billing in front of the KE office near the Power House roundabout, however, the police reached the spot and dispersed the protesters after negotiations.

Apart from this, demonstrations against over-billing were also held in other areas of the city including Nazimabad.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the local residents staged protests in Sir Syed Town Kalyana of the North Karachi area.

Earlier, numerous people took to the streets on Monday and gathered in front of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company office in Saidu Sharif, after the excessive rise in fuel cost adjustment (FCA) charges on electricity bills. Due to the imposition of taxes on energy bills, residents of Amankot, Faizabad, Rahimabad, Saidu Sharif, Gul Kada, Panr and other suburbs of Mingora marched from their respective areas and held protests and subsequently marched towards the Swat Press Club where their leaders, including local government members, claimed the current month's bills were heavily laden with FCA and other taxes.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz said the federal government was making all-out efforts to revive the stalled power plants to put an end to the huge energy crisis faced by the country.

Pakistan already has two long-term supply deals with Qatar, the first signed in 2016 for five cargoes a month, and the second in 2021, under which Pakistan currently gets three monthly shipments but the nation is currently under a massive grip of widespread power outrages as procurement of the chilled fuel remains unreliable and expensive due to its increased reliance on LNG for electricity generation.

The fast depletion of the foreign exchange reserves was the result of Pakistan's inflation of twin deficits, and a lack of foreign currency inflows. (ANI)

