Islamabad [Pakistan], April 5 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat has alleged that his name has been removed from the party's list of focal persons through a conspiracy, ARY News reported on Thursday.

While speaking outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC), the PTI leader bemoaned the fact that just six individuals could see the party's founder, Imran Khan, in Adiala jail each week.

He added that the former prime minister had given him the responsibility of planning protests around the nation, calling the focal people's list a non-issue.

Notably, a few days before, incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan removed Marwat from key party roles. Reliable sources disclosed that the choice was taken based on suggestions from PTI's core committee, ARY News reported.

Additionally, Marwat was taken off the list of people who were supposed to meet with the PTI founder at Adiala Jail.

The new focal persons include Umar Ayub, Barrister Ali Zafar, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar Ali Khan.

According to Marwat, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the matter of purportedly threatening letters to judges of the highest courts.

However, he remained silent over a letter sent by judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) alleging involvement in judicial activities by intelligence services. The PTI leader expressed shock at the Cypher case's postponement until April 16, stating that the country is waiting for a ruling on the matter. (ANI)

