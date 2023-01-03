Islamabad [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): Pakistani traders have rejected the PML-N-led government's decision to shut malls and markets by 8:30 pm in a new energy conservation plan and called for the revocation of the government's decision, Geo News reported.

Rejecting the decision, the All Pakistan Restaurant Association urged the government to reconsider the decision. All-Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran (APAT) President Ajmal Baloch asserted that the shops will not close before 10 pm, while restaurants will remain open until 11 pm.

The government under its National Energy Conservation Plan has decided to enforce the closure of markets by 8:30 pm and wedding halls at 10 pm. The business community called the government's announcement "unilateral" and stressed that the decision was announced despite strong protests and assurance from the authorities, according to Geo News.

All-Pakistan Anjuman Tajiran President Ajmal Baloch has called the government's plan to save energy by halting the economic growth "counter-offensive." Ajmal Baloch suggested that government officials should stop the use of air conditioners and heaters in offices.

Furthermore, Baloch stressed that protocols and allowances given to bureaucrats and rulers should be stopped. He noted that the business community buys the most expensive electricity and favourable strategies should be prepared for them, as per the Geo News report.

Ajmal Baloch suggested that street lights should be lit after 10 pm and excessive use of electricity on national highways and motorways should be reduced. He further called for turning off the electricity in parks and government offices after sunset.

Karachi Electronics Dealers Association President Muhammad Rizwan Irfan said that the Sindh government consulted the traders, restaurant owners, and wedding hall owners regarding the energy-saving plan.

Muhammad Rizwan Irfan said that all stakeholders during the meetings had agreed that markets and malls should remain open until 9-10 pm and restaurants and wedding halls should be allowed to operate until 11-12 pm, as per the Geo News report.

All Pakistan Restaurant Association Chairman Ather Chawla has rejected the government's energy plan. He said that the restaurant industry is still reeling from the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Ather Chawla urged the government to reconsider its decision and permit restaurants to remain open till midnight.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan government said that it has approved the energy conservation plan that will enforce the closure of markets at 8:30 pm and wedding halls at 10 pm.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif made the announcement during a press conference flanked by other cabinet ministers. He said that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the concerned authorities to reduce the usage of electricity by all departments of the federal government by 30 per cent.

"The cabinet, on the recommendation of the power division, has allowed enforcing the energy-saving plan which will be applied to the entire country," Geo News quoted Khawaja Asif as saying. (ANI)

