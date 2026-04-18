Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], April 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday attended the inauguration ceremony of the Char Dham Yatra 2026, organised by the Joint Rotation Yatra Arrangement Committee in Rishikesh.

On the occasion, he flagged off buses carrying pilgrims to the Char Dham shrines and also inspected a free medical camp set up for devotees.

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Welcoming pilgrims from across the country to Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that the Char Dham Yatra is a path that connects faith, devotion, and the soul. He noted that the journey gives strength to overcome every challenge. He reiterated the government's commitment to making the yatra smooth, safe, well-organised, and divine, adding that it provides spiritual peace and energy to millions of devotees.

The Chief Minister said that with the blessings of Mother Ganga, the yatra continues to set new records every year. He emphasised that the state government is firmly committed to ensuring a safe pilgrimage and that he is personally reviewing the preparations on a regular basis. The government's goal is to provide every pilgrim with safety, respect, and a divine experience, so that they carry back golden memories from Devbhoomi.

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He urged all pilgrims to maintain cleanliness at religious sites and along the travel routes, stating that every particle of Uttarakhand is sacred and preserving its purity is a collective responsibility. He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state has set targets for a Green Char Dham Yatra and a plastic-free Kedarnath Dham. Proper sanitation arrangements have been ensured along the routes, and it has been made mandatory to keep dustbins in all vehicles. He said that just as people keep their home temples clean, Devbhoomi must also be kept pure and clean.

Highlighting infrastructure developments, the Chief Minister said that several historic initiatives are being undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the journey more convenient. He mentioned the recent inauguration of the Rs 12,000 crore Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, which has made travel faster and easier. Reconstruction work is progressing at Kedarnath and Badrinath, while facilities are being rapidly expanded at Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Hemkund Sahib.

He further said that under the All-Weather Road project, pilgrimage routes have been made more accessible. Ropeway projects from Gaurikund to Kedarnath and from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib are also progressing. He noted that the Char Dham Yatra supports the livelihoods of lakhs of people and urged pilgrims to promote local products and contribute to the local economy.

Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said that the state government is working with full sensitivity toward the convenience, safety, and health of pilgrims. He advised travellers to follow the official guidelines and undergo health check-ups before undertaking the journey if necessary. He informed that a medical hospital in Kedarnath is ready, while a 50-bed hospital in Badrinath will be completed by June. Adequate healthcare facilities have been arranged along the route.

Cabinet Minister Pradeep Batra said that the Transport Department is continuously preparing for the upcoming yatra. He stated that it is their responsibility to ensure a smooth and safe journey for every pilgrim visiting the state. This year, shuttle services have been introduced at single-lane roads and in landslide-prone areas. A helpline number will also be provided for movable shuttle services, and LED displays will be installed at various locations to disseminate information. (ANI)

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