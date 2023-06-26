Kyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): The police in Pakistan's Kohat on Sunday arrested two brothers for assaulting their 15-year-old sister for a year, Dawn reported.

Officials said the victim came to the relevant police station and told them that her real brother, Rehmat and stepbrother, Ahmed, had been assaulting her for long and warned to kill her if she revealed her ordeal to anyone.

Officials said the victim told them that her brothers repeatedly assaulted her in their house as she had no parents and was forced to live with them, as per Dawn.

As per officials, the police raided the Merozai area and arrested Rehmat. They added the police also raided Miangan Colony and arrested Ahmed from there.

The officials said the accused were presented before a judge who sent them on physical remand for further interrogation, as per Dawn.

Meanwhile, ARY News reported that a seventeen-year-old girl was gang-raped and then murdered on the premises of Saddar, Okara.

According to reports, the brother of the teenage victim said that many boys in the village abducted her from the home.

He also claimed that the boys raped her before murdering her and hanging her body from a tree, as per ARY News.

Furthermore, police took the body into their custody and a probe is underway. (ANI)

