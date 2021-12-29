Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): A large number of women clad in 'Burqas' held a protest demonstration on Tuesday against power, gas load-shedding in Lakki city.

They gathered at the main bus stand and closed the busy road linking Bannu with the Mianwali district of Punjab, reported The Nation.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans against gas and electricity load-shedding. Women speakers said that excessive gas and electricity outages had added to their problems as they could not maintain housekeeping effectively.

"We face a lot of problems while preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner as the facilities remain suspended most time of the day and night," said one of the protestors, reported The Nation.

They asked the government to take notice of unscheduled load-shedding being carried out in Lakki Marwat city. Area elders and councillors-elect also joined the protest. (ANI)

