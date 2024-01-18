Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Islamabad, Jan 18 (AP) Pakistani airstrikes on Iran on Thursday morning killed four children and three women, a local official told Iranian state television.

A deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, gave the casualty figures in a telephone interview. He did not immediately elaborate.

Also Read | Pakistan Conducts Retaliatory Air Strikes on Alleged Baloch Separatist Camps in Iran Day After Deadly Balochistan Attack: Report.

The strikes early Thursday follow Iran launching strikes into Pakistan on Tuesday night, raising tensions between nuclear-armed Islamabad and Tehran. It also comes amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip raising tensions across the wider Middle East. (AP)

Also Read | Thane Chemical Factory Blast Leaves Five Injured: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, January 18, 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)