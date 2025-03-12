Islamabad [Pakistan], March 12 (ANI): The United States denied entry to Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan, KK Ahsan Wagan, and deported him from Los Angeles on Tuesday, The Express Tribune reported.

The report, citing a senior official from Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that Wagan was travelling with a valid US visa and all necessary travel documents when he was stopped by US immigration authorities.

The official said that the issue was linked to an immigration objection. However, the exact nature of the problem is not clear yet.

Reports suggest that the US immigration system flagged Wagan due to "controversial visa references," which led to his immediate deportation. The US deported him to his point of departure, raising questions regarding diplomatic protocol and the US response to the matter, according to The Express Tribune report.

Later, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Wagan was travelling to the US for a personal visit. A ministry spokesperson said that a probe into the deportation is being conducted and urged the people to refrain from speculation until all the facts are clear, as per the report.

The deportation of Pakistan's envoy comes amid rising concerns over potential restrictions on Pakistani nationals' travel to the US. Last week, reports indicated that Pakistan could be included on a list of nations facing tougher visa scrutiny as part of US immigration reforms, The Express Tribune reported.

Pakistanis might not be placed under an outright travel ban, however, they could face tougher scrutiny when they apply for US visas.

According to the reports, Pakistan could be placed in an "orange" category, which would place restrictions on certain visa types, especially business travel for wealthier individuals, while barring tourist and immigrant visas. If the rule takes effect, these restrictions could also shorten visa validity and all applicants would be required to be present for in-person interviews. (ANI)

