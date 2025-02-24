Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 24 (ANI): Pakistani security forces have killed seven terrorists in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan District, ARY News the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

"On the reported presence of Khwarij, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Daraban," ARY News quoted the military's media wing as saying.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location, and resultantly, four terrorists were killed.

In another encounter that took place in the general area Maddi, according to the ISPR troops effectively neutralised three terrorists.

"Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR added.

Security forces of Pakistan killed 30 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in the South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

"On 17 February 2025, security forces conducted an operation in general area Sararogha of South Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij," the military's media wing said.

It added that during the conduct of the operation, the security forces effectively engaged the terrorists' location, as a result of which, 30 were killed.

Earlier on February 15, 15 terrorists were shot dead by security forces in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported quoting ISPR.

According to ISPR, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in the general area of Hathala, Dera Ismail Khan District, on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the conduct of the operation, troops engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly, nine terrorists, including Kharji ring leaders HVT Farman aka Saqib, Kharji Amanullah aka Toori, Kharji Saeed aka Liaqat and Kharji Bilal were killed, as per ARY News.

"Sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area. Security forces are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR added. (ANI)

