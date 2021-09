Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 (ANI): A terrorist commander affiliated with Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was killed during an operation conducted by Pakistan security forces in North Waziristan, Pak military said on Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, the TTP commander -- identified as Safiullah -- was involved in the killings of four female representatives of an NGO and engineers belonging to the Frontier Works Organisation, Dawn reported.

The slain terrorist was also involved in the planning and execution of improvised explosive device attacks targeting security forces, besides cases of extortion and kidnapping for ransom, the ISPR said.

During the operation, the security forces also recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition.

South Waziristan and North Waziristan, which are two of the seven former semi-autonomous tribal regions in Pakistan also known as FATA, served as headquarters for local and foreign terrorists until 2017.

The army claimed it has cleared the mountainous region of terrorists following several operations to eliminate the Tehrik-i-Taliban in Pakistan (TTP), according to Al Jazeera.

Successive operations have pushed the TTP towards neighbouring Afghanistan. Islamabad claims the group has now set up bases across the border to attack Pakistani security forces and civilians. (ANI)

