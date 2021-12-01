Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Awami National Party on Monday slammed the Imran Khan government for showing disinterest in Dir Expressway Developmental Project.

The remarks came from ANP spokesperson and former senator Zahid Khan, who claimed that 90 million dollars earmarked by a Korean bank for construction of 120 kilometres Chakdara to Dir expressway had lapsed due to disinterest of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, reported The News International.

"Korean bank had taken back 90 million dollars it had provided during the previous government of PML-N for the construction of 120 kilometres Chakdara to Dir expressway," he informed media persons.

In previous months, Dir Qaami Pasoon (DQP), a non-political organisation working for the uplift of Dir had also demanded the government to take practical steps for initiating and completing development projects in the district reported Pakistan newspaper Dawn News.

Speaking at a press conference at Timergara Press Club, DQP representatives Akbar Khan, Ali Shah Mishwani, Umar Zada and others claimed that the government wanted to abandon the Dir expressway project that had a vital importance for the region. (ANI)

