World News | Pakistan's COVID-19 Count Stands at 55,447 with 1,146 Deaths

World. (File Image)

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 (ANI): Pakistan's count of COVID-19 cases on Sunday reached 55,447 including 1,146 deaths, said the country's Health Ministry.

As per the tally cited by Geo News, 22,491 cases have been detected in Sindh, 19,557 in Punjab, 7,685 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,306 in Balochistan, 1,592 in Islamabad, 619 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 197 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Also Read | Telangana Reports 41 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Cases in State Stands at 1,854: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 24, 2020.

The United States has announced a USD 6 million donation to strengthen Pakistan's response to the coronavirus.

US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul Jones made the announcement through a video message wishing a Happy Eid to the people of Pakistan.

Also Read | Yokosuka-Based Aircraft Carrier USS Ronald Reagan Officially Began its Indo-Pacific Deployment.

"US-Pakistan health partnership has kept growing against coronavirus during Ramzan and into Eid. The US just added another USD 6 million in new funding to strengthen Pakistan's COVID-19 response," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)