Islamabad [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Terror attacks in Pakistan by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) after Asim Munir became the Chief of Army Staff has become a major problem for the country, which is facing one of its worst economic and political crisis, according to the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) that attributes the cause to loopholes in policy formation and support to terrorism given by those in power.

The report claimed that during the last three months, the TTP and its members have carried out 160 attacks that have claimed hundreds of lives and also exposed the flaw and vulnerability of the country's defense to counter-terrorism.

Referring to the Peshawar Mosque Blast the report by IFFRAS a non-profit, independent, and international think tank headquartered in Toronto claimed that around 103 policemen were killed and around 200 injured in the suicide attack in the Peshawar Police Lines Mosque during Zuhr prayers.

This dastardly attack revived the memories of Pakistan's war against terror days. It was the war which according to most of the strategic experts had been fought by Pakistan's army half-heartedly due to the paradox of strategy depth and good and bad Taliban.

The party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan had blamed the incident on the army claiming that it was to delay the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

It must be noted that the fall of Kabul and the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan was celebrated by the country's elite. As the then PM Imran Khan publicly congratulated the Afghan people and said that the Taliban have broken the shackles of slavery.

And former DGISI Lieutenant General Retired Faiz Hameed while sipping tea at Serena hotel in Kabul said that there is nothing to worry about; everything will be fine which is proving totally wrong today. The report claimed that Faiz Hameed is considered the mastermind of rehabilitating 40,000-50,000 TTP members and their families in KP including the neighborhood of Islamabad.

Adding to that Pakistan's military leadership one month before the fall of Kabul had acknowledged during a briefing to the parliament that good Taliban or bad Taliban is merely a fiction.

Although now no operation against the Taliban can be successful in 2023 without crossing the Durand Line and plunging into an interstate dispute with the current regime of Taliban in Afghanistan.

The report also mentioned that despite this admission by the military establishment, no concrete steps have been taken so far to bring an end to the Afghan policy spanning over three decades. This was after Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and Munir held a high-level meeting in Peshawar to weed out terrorism. However, the opposition leader Khan had boycotted the apex committee meeting held in Peshawar.

These massive flaws in the policy formation and the backing given by Pakistan to terrorism, have resulted that even if Pakistan wanted to reverse the devastation it will take at least 40 to 50 years to go back.

As the report claimed It is very difficult to reverse a narrative developed over several decades. What is happening in mosques, seminaries, schools, and colleges isn't only backed by the state, but such religious outfits are also behind it that has been nurtured by the state for a particular objective. (ANI)

