Islamabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Army chief General Asim Munir on Tuesday said that Pakistan's enemies were mistaken that a handful of terrorists could dictate the country's destiny.

"Even 10 generations of terrorists cannot damage Balochistan or Pakistan,” he said while addressing the first Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, attended by Pakistanis living abroad.

He added that Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is not only vital to Pakistan's future but also a symbol of national pride.

Gen Munir said as long as the brave people of “this country stand with the Pakistan Army, the army can easily overcome every challenge”.

Any obstacle in the way of development of the country would be crushed unitedly, he said.

“Pakistan's journey of development continues and the question is not when Pakistan will get developed, but the question is how fast Pakistan develops,” he said.

The army chief said the overseas Pakistanis are not only the ambassadors of Pakistan but also the country's radiant light that reflects across the globe.

He rejected the notion of brain drain, calling it instead a “brain gain,” and praised the Pakistani diaspora as shining lights of the nation.

He also reminded the overseas Pakistanis that their heritage is rooted in a noble civilisation and ideology. “We do not fear adversity; we have never bowed to hardships, and we never will.”

Addressing the same gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged the contribution of the overseas Pakistanis towards the economic stability of the country and urged them to play their role in effectively exposing the negative and venomous propaganda unleashed against the armed forces by foes of the country sitting abroad.

He said the armed forces are rendering unmatched sacrifices in the war against terrorism but some elements are spreading negative propaganda on social media.

The Prime Minister also instructed envoys and diplomats of Pakistan to respect overseas Pakistanis, treat them politely and extend all possible facilitation and cooperation in resolving their problems.

The convention of overseas Pakistan was held when the remittances sent by them hit the record USD 4.1 billion mark in March, relieving pressure on the balance of payment.

In order to lure more foreign exchange, the prime minister also announced various incentives for overseas Pakistan, including awarding civil awards to 15 outstanding men and women every year in recognition of their contributions in their particular field.

