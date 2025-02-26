Islamabad (Pakistan), February 26 (ANI): Pakistan's leading journalists' union is set to initiate legal action and a protest campaign after Ramazan to safeguard media freedom, Dawn reported on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) condemned the government's efforts to pass anti-media laws and target critical voices under the pretext of addressing "fake news."

The 'Islamabad Declaration,' as reported by Dawn, highlighted that Pakistan is enduring one of its most challenging periods, with democracy being severely undermined since the implementation of the so-called hybrid system. The PFUJ noted that the country's parliamentary supremacy had been weakened and that there were attempts to control two of the state's strongest pillars--the judiciary and the media.

According to Dawn, the PFUJ also revealed plans to address these issues not only through legal means but also on international platforms, including organisations like the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and global media watchdogs. The union further disclosed that it had developed a unique protest strategy, which it claimed would surprise both the government and others, to be executed after Ramazan.

The union also demanded that the government immediately appoint members to the Journalists' Safety Commission to address cases of journalists killed while performing their duties.

Press freedom in Pakistan faces significant challenges, as journalists often operate under constant threats of censorship, violence, and government pressure. Reports indicate that media outlets frequently face restrictions, particularly when covering sensitive topics such as military influence, political corruption, or human rights abuses. Journalists who defy these constraints risk harassment, intimidation, and even physical harm.

The Pakistani government has been criticised for using laws such as the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) to control online content and silence dissent. Additionally, media owners and journalists themselves often face financial pressures or are forced to align with political or military interests to avoid backlash. (ANI)

