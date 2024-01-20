Islamabad, Jan 20 (PTI) Pakistan's top election body has decided to file an application in the Lahore High Court seeking to expunge the court's remarks against it in the verdict in connection with the election symbol case, a media report said on Saturday.

Pakistan is to hold general elections on February 8.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump Says Won't Pick Nikki Haley As Running Mate After She Herself Nixes the Idea.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the order after conducting a hearing (on the matter) and reviewing the Lahore High Court (LHC) order of January 17, The News International newspaper reported.

Calling it as “an unusual move,” the newspaper said, “The ECP has decided to file a civil miscellaneous application in the LHC to expunge the court's remarks against the commission in the verdict on the election symbol case.”

Also Read | Murder-Suicide Case Rocks New Jersey: Woman Shoots Husband, Two Daughters to Death, Then Dies by Suicide in US As Family Is About to Be Evicted.

Earlier, the Bahawalpur bench of the LHC, in response to writ petitions seeking a change of poll symbols, had criticised the election commission and a returning officer for violating the law and not performing their duties accordingly.

The court had issued notices to several officials, including the Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan and the provincial election commissioner of Punjab, the paper said and added that the ECP through the civil miscellaneous application aims to have these remarks expunged.

In the event of rejection, the ECP intends to approach a higher forum.

“The ECP's order reproduced parts of the LHC order, emphasizing the court's remarks against the commission and its officers. The order highlighted that the ECP is aware of its constitutional duties and performs them on time. It emphasised that the remarks of the honourable court are baseless and, therefore, the ECP has decided to seek their removal,” it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)