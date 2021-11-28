Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday admitted that the country has not achieved its potential due to a lack of rule of law in the country.

In an exclusive online conversation with Shaykh Hamza Yusuf aired Sunday, Prime Minister said that the elite captured Pakistan's resources and the absence of rule of law had not only deprived the majority of the people of basic amenities but also kept the country from achieving its immense potential, according to The News International.

Also Read | Taliban Claims to Build Independent Afghanistan’s Air Force Despite Financial Crisis.

"The problem was the elite capture of resources which deprived the majority of proper healthcare, education and justice... Lack of rule of law is the reason why Pakistan had not achieved its potential," he said today.

"Merit is also associated with rule of law. If you do not have a meritocracy in a society, you have this elite which is spoiled, rich and which did not strive and struggle and they sit on the main positions... "Countries disintegrate because of a decadent elite. People do not decay it is the elite that decays," he said further.

Also Read | China May Face 'Colossal' COVID-19 Outbreak If It Opens Up Like US, France, Says Study.

Lauding his so-called government, Imran Khan also claimed that the ruling government wants to make Pakistan an Islamic Welfare State based on the principles of Riyasat-e-Medina and is working on the fast track to achieving this objective, ARY News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)