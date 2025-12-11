Islamabad [Pakistan], December 11 (ANI): Pakistan's former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Faiz Hameed has been sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment by a military court, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday, Dawn reported.

In a statement, the military's media affairs wing said that the process of Field General Court Martial (FGCM) was initiated against Hameed on August 12, 2024 under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, spanning over 15 months.

"The accused was tried on four charges related to engaging in political activities, violation of the Official Secret Act detrimental to safety and interest of the state, misuse of authority and government resources and causing wrongful loss to persons.

"After lengthy and laborious legal proceedings, the accused has been found guilty on all charges and sentenced to 14 years rigorous imprisonment," as per ISPR.

It added that the sentence was "promulgated on December 11, 2025".

During proceedings against the ex-spymaster, the FGCM complied with all legal provisions, and Hameed was "afforded with all legal rights, including [the] rights of [a] defence team of his choice", it added.

The convict has the right of appeal at a relevant forum, ISPR said, as quoted by Dawn.

It further stated that the "involvement of [the] convict in fomenting vested political agitation and instability in cohorts with political elements and in certain other matters is separately being dealt with".

The development comes two months after ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said, in response to a question about Hameed, that legal proceedings were ongoing and would come to a "logical conclusion".

"The Pakistan Army's system of internal accountability does not work off allegations but facts and evidence. There is a process to it and anybody who is charged is given complete right to defend themselves and that time will be given and is being given, so we are not worried about any delay because we have to fulfill all the requirements of justice and process," he had said at a press conference in Peshawar on October 10.

Hameed, a former lieutenant general, was taken into custody in August 2024, and the military announced the initiation of FGCM proceedings against him on August 12 last year, Dawn reported. (ANI)

