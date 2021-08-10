Islamabad, Aug 10 (PTI) Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Muhammad Sadiq will travel to Qatar to attend a key meeting on Afghanistan, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

Mutlaq Al Qahtani, Qatari Special Envoy for Counter Terrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution, invited Ambassador Sadiq to participate in the Regional Conference on Afghanistan and meeting of Troika Plus on 10-11 August, it said.

Also Read | COVID-19 in US: Hospitals Filling Up With Kids Due to Rise in Delta Variant, Delay in Coronavirus Vaccination, Say Reports.

Pakistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, Mansoor Ahmed Khan, will accompany the Special Representative to Doha, Qatar.

"This meeting of Troika Plus in Doha is taking place at an important time when the security situation in Afghanistan is continuously deteriorating particularly as the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country continues,” the FO said.

Also Read | Marburg Virus in Africa: Guinea Confirms First Death Due to the Ebola-Like Infectious Disease, Says WHO.

Pakistan attaches high importance to the Troika Plus mechanism, involving Pakistan, the US, Russia and China, it said.

It further said that Pakistan hopes that the meetings in Doha would help facilitate resumption of intra-Afghan negotiations with a view to achieve a political solution for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)