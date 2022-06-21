Geneva [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): With more than 200 members of the International community in presence, the 8th International Day of Yoga was celebrated in Geneva at iconic UN HQ, Palais des Nations, amidst the flags of UN Member States on Tuesday.

The celebration was attended by Permanent Representatives and Delegates of the UN Member States, members of International Organizations, Swiss and Indian communities and students.

Also Read | Maharaja Ranjit Singh Death Anniversary: 450 Indian Sikh Pilgrims Arrive in Pakistan To Observe 183rd Death Anniversary of the First Ruler of Sikh Empire.

As a part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a number of Swiss Yoga partners namely Heartfulness Switzerland, Art of Living, Isha Foundation, Sivananda Yoga, Sahaja Yoga and Brahmakumaris joined hands with Permanent Missions of India and the Consulate General of India in Geneva on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga today, the Press Release stated.

Permanent Representative of India to UN in Geneva, Ambassador Indra Mani Pandey, highlighted in his welcome address the concept and practice of Yoga as part of India's civilisational heritage, adding that India's commitment to the welfare of the entire humanity is based on principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and Sarvodaya, and the contribution that Yoga has made is immense as globally in promoting holistic health, happiness, peace and harmony has been promoted globally under the ancient practice of Yoga.

Also Read | China Rains: Around 5 Lakh People Affected in Jiangxi Province; Houses, Crops Destroyed Due to Floods.

"Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is being celebrated in the country in commemoration of 75 years of independence of India, and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It's a celebration of collective achievements as a 75-year-old independent country with a legacy of 5000+ years of ancient history.

The celebration rests on five pillars outlined by the Prime Minister i.e. Freedom struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding forces for moving forward and Keeping dreams and duties as inspiration.

International Day of Yoga over the years has not only boosted Yoga's popularity but also expanded its geographical presence by inspiring its adoption in several new territories. June 21 is observed as the International Yoga Day, recognising the benefits of the ancient Indian practice of Yoga.

The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. This year the theme for the celebration was "Yoga for humanity".

The theme has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering, and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.

As the sun apparently moves from the east to the west across the world, the Mass Yoga Demonstrations in the participating countries, if seen from any one point on Earth, will seem to be happening one after the other, almost in tandem, thus underlining the concept of 'One Sun, One Earth'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)