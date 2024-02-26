Jerusalem, Feb 26 (AP) Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said on Monday his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to US-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority.

President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Shtayyeh and his government's resignation.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Romance Scam in US: Indian Woman Techie Loses Life Savings, Retirement Funds to Con Artist She Met Online in Philadelphia.

But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority.

The US wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over. But many obstacles remain to making that vision a reality.

Also Read | Spanish Artist Alicia Framis To Marry AI-Generated Hologram AILex Tailored To Satisfy ‘Her Emotional Needs’.

“The next stage and its challenges require new governmental and political arrangements that take into account the new reality in the Gaza Strip,” Shtayyeh said at a Cabinet meeting.

Abbas is expected to choose Mohammad Mustafa, chairman of the Palestine Investment Fund, as the next prime minister.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)