Real Madrid, February 26: Romantic relationships in digital age have evolved into various new expressions and manifestations, even falling in love with a bot. In one such unusual occurrence, an artist from Spain named Alicia Framis has announced her marriage with a hologram generated by artificial intelligence (AI). She is all set to marry a digital entity created with holographic technology and machine learning. According to reports, Framis will be the first woman ever to marry an AI-generated digital entity, potentially establishing a precedent for the future of relationships and marriages.

In an Instagram post, Framis described her would-be-husband, AILex as intelligent, tailored to satisfy all her emotional needs. She calls the unusual relationship a medium to combat loneliness. "Imagine having a partner who is there for you whenever you need them, a relationship that combats loneliness in cities. This is a romantic relationship between a human and artificial intelligence", she further added. Spain: Man Gored to Death by Bull During Spanish Bull Running Festival in Pobla de Farnals, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

As per Euronews, Framis portrayed her virtual partner as a "middle-aged male hologram with slightly complex logistics". Framis union with the AI-generated hologram is not solely romantic but rather part of her new project titled "Hybrid Couple", aimed at exploring the boundaries of love, intimacy and identity in the era of AI. Spain Wildfire Video: Spanish Island of Tenerife Engulfs in Huge Forest Fire, Evacuations Underway.

Alicia Framis Set To Marry AI-Generated Hologram:

Framis believes that the next important step is emotionally connecting humans with artificial intelligence. Confirming about her research in her post, she said "I want to make an artistic documentary that includes drawings, interviews with other women, sketches about bodies, arms, romantic dreams, domestic situations and the daily life of my partner. I want to explore how to integrate the hologram into my daily life".

Framis shared collection of pictures with her holographic husband-to-be on Instagram, showing her engaging in everyday activities like cooking and dining. She will marry AILex in the summer of 2024 in Rotterdam.

