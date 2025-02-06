Panama City [Panama], February 6 (ANI): Following the United States' announcement that Panama had agreed to waive fees for the US government vessels transiting the Panama Canal, the Panama Canal Authority issued a statement clarifying that no adjustments had been made to the existing tolls or rights for canal transit.

The authority emphasized its readiness to engage in dialogue with US officials concerning the transit of US warships.

In a statement posted on X, the authority said, "In response to a publication released by the United States Department of State, the Panama Canal Authority, empowered to set tolls and other rights for transiting the Canal, communicates that it has not made any adjustments to them."

"With absolute responsibility, the Panama Canal Authority, as it has indicated, is ready to establish a dialogue with the relevant officials of the United States regarding the transit of warships from that country," the statement added.

https://x.com/canaldepanama/status/1887352406955987056

This comes after the US State Department announced that Panama has agreed to eliminate fees for US government vessels transiting the Panama Canal. It further said the decision will save the US government millions of dollars each year.

Sharing a post on X, the US State Department wrote, "US government vessels can now transit the Panama Canal without charge fees, saving the US government millions of dollars a year."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had arrived in Panama on February 1, marking his first trip since holding the job as US top diplomat.

Notably, after winning the US presidential elections last November, President Donald Trump had threatened to take control of the Canal accusing Panama of charging excessive rates on US ships passing through one of the busiest waterways in the world.

"Our Navy and Commerce have been treated in a very unfair and injudicious way. The fees being charged by Panama are ridiculous," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform in November.

The US largely built the canal in 1914 and administered territory surrounding the passage for decades. But Washington fully handed control of the canal to Panama in 1999 after a period of joint administration. (ANI)

