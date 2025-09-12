New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Paramita Tripathi has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the State of Kuwait, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

Presently serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry, she is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Paramita Tripathi is a 2001 batch IFS officer.

India and Kuwait enjoy traditionally friendly relations, which are rooted in history and have stood the test of time. The MEA noted in a previous statement that the year 2021-22 marked the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The relationship was upgraded to a 'Strategic Partnership' during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait in 2024.

According to the MEA, around 30 bilateral agreements / MoUs have been signed between both sides in various domains. During the visit of the Prime Minister to Kuwait, the MoU on Cooperation in the field of Defence, Cultural Exchange Programme for the years 2025-2029, and Executive Programme for Cooperation in the Field of Sports (2025-2028) were signed.

Kuwait also signed the Treaty of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in December 2024 and ratified the agreement in May 2025. Recently, an MoU between the Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) of India and Kuwait was signed on July 8, 2025, and an MoU on Civil Aviation was signed on July 15, 2025.

Recently on August 26, India and Kuwait held the 7th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi, co-chaired by Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs (AFM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sameeh also called on Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA).During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides discussed various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen their strategic partnership in multiple spheres, including politics, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties. They will continue to work closely on implementing the roadmap drawn up under the guidance of the leadership of both countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait in December 2024, as per the MEA. (ANI)

