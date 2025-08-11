New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): The Philippines, one of the top five countries with the highest tuberculosis (TB) burden, faces the challenge of detecting and treating an estimated 1,90,000 missed TB cases each year, an official statement said.

In line with the United Nations target to find and treat 2.1 million Tuberculosis cases in the country by 2027, the Philippines' Health Department is stepping up its commitment to strengthen community-level screening and diagnosis through India-made innovative Truenat® systems and ultra-portable X-ray devices.

Currently, there are 68 Truenat® devices deployed across the Philippines, enabling rapid, multi-disease molecular testing for TB, HIV, HPV, Hepatitis B & C, and more. A pilot in the Bantayan Islands demonstrated the transformative potential of the platform, achieving a remarkable 1008% increase in TB case detection, as per the statement.

Molbio's WHO-endorsed and ICMR-approved solutions for TB detection address critical barriers in the Philippines, such as geographic isolation, underutilization of laboratory testing, and limited access in rural and island communities. The recent approval of the PRORAD Atlas Ultraportable X-ray by the Philippines FDA paves the way for integrated, end-to-end TB screening and diagnosis, ensuring immediate linkage to treatment.

Health Secretary of the Philippines Theodore J Herbosa said, "As we intensify our efforts to combat tuberculosis (TB) in the Philippines, the collaboration with India stands as a beacon of innovation and partnership. The integration of India's indigenous diagnostic technologies, such as the Truenat® system, into our healthcare infrastructure is pivotal. Truenat®, known for its rapid and reliable molecular diagnostic capabilities, allows for swift and accurate TB screenings, enhancing our capacity to manage and eventually eliminate TB within our borders, especially in remote areas."

"This collaboration is part of a broader strengthening bilateral relationship between India and the Philippines, which now exceeds USD 3 billion in trade. India is a key supplier of pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and diagnostic technologies, contributing significantly to our healthcare advancements. Our partnership with India is a prime example of how collaboration in health, technology, trade and defence can come together to address pressing challenges and enhance our bilateral ties, driving both healthcare progress and economic prosperity in our nations," added Theodore.

As part of its ongoing commitment to the Philippines, Molbio Diagnostics will host a high-impact panel at the 31st Philippine Coalition Against Tuberculosis (PhilCAT) Annual Convention on August 14-15, 2025, in Manila.

With a portfolio spanning more than 40 tests for infectious and non-infectious diseases, Molbio combines portability, speed, and accuracy to strengthen public health systems worldwide. Molbio's ongoing studies include a multi-country project funded by the R2D2 TB Network that is exploring novel tongue swab-based molecular diagnostics to improve TB detection among children and people living with HIV/AIDS, the statement said.

"By bringing testing closer to communities--whether on remote islands or underserved rural areas--we can close the gap in TB detection and treatment, helping the Philippines achieve its elimination targets. We are committed to strengthening the fight against infectious diseases across the globe, helping countries build more resilient and responsive health systems," said Shiva Sriram, President of Molbio Diagnostics. (ANI)

