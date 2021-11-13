Manila [Philippines], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,997 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, pushing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,815,080.

The DOH also reported that 238 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 45,272.

Also Read | Fact Check: COVID-19 Vaccines Can't be Removed After Injection by Drawing out Blood With ‘Wet Cupping’ Process or ‘Detox’ Bath With Epsom Salt and Borax.

The DOH has earlier clarified that the daily death tally includes those previously tagged as recoveries in the past months and reclassified as deaths after final validation.

The emergence of the Delta variant of COVID-19 triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September, when the DOH reported its highest daily tally of 26,303 cases on September 11.

Also Read | Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Shares; Stock Drops in Early Trading.

The Philippines, with a population of 110 million, has tested more than 21 million people since the pandemic outbreak. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)