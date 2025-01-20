Washington, DC [US], January 20 (ANI): Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, has expressed happiness over the invitation extended to Foreign Ministers of India, US, Australia and Japan for inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump and stressed that it demonstrates "collective commitment of all nations to Quad", an iron clad commitment where close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific is important.

While addressing a press conference in Washington, DC, Wong stated that she held a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in the US ahead of Trump's inauguration.

She said, "As you know, Quad Foreign Ministers are also here in DC for the inauguration. I had the opportunity today to meet with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and the Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya ahead of the inauguration. We're really pleased at the invitation extended to Quad Foreign Ministers. It's a demonstration of the collective commitment of all countries to the Quad, an iron-clad commitment in this time where close cooperation in the Indo-Pacific is so important."

"In coming days I will have the opportunity to meet with other members of the Trump administration and Congress. And the message I will have for them is that Australia is here, again, from day one to pursue our shared interests and to deliver for both our peoples," she added.

Penny Wong said that she is "honoured" to be the first Australian Foreign Minister to have been invited to US Presidential inauguration and she looked forward to attending Trump's inauguration. She noted that Australia is one of small handful of foreign governments to receive the invitation, showcasing steadfast alliance between Australia and the US.

"Can I say how pleased I am to be here again in Washington ahead of what will be an historic day. I am so honoured to be the first Australian Foreign Minister who has been invited to a presidential inauguration, and I look forward to attending President Trump's inauguration tomorrow on behalf of Australia. We are one of only a small handful of foreign governments to receive this invitation, a demonstration of the steadfast alliance between Australia and the United States, an alliance, a relationship, bound by a long history of cooperation, of shared ambitions and enduring respect between our peoples," she said.

Penny Wong said that she looks forward to meeting nominee for the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Washington and work closely with him to realise benefits of "strong economic and security partnership."

Calling the alliance between US and Australia critical for two nations and the region, Wong noted, "The alliance is critical to both our nations and is critical to our region. It is critical because of its contribution to Australia's defence, Australia's security and, of course, Australia's economic prosperity. The US is our closest global partner. It is our most important strategic relationship. I look forward to meeting the nominee for the Secretary of State, Senator Marco Rubio, here in Washington and working closely with him to realise the benefits of our strong economic and security partnership."

Notably, the Quad is a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient, according to Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade statement.

On January 19, Jaishankar met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong in Washington, DC. He said he enjoyed their discussion on the state of the world.

"Delighted to meet FM Penny Wong, a Quad colleague, in Washington DC today. As always, enjoyed our discussion on the state of the world," Jaishankar posted on X.

Jaishankar is representing the Indian government at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump as the 47th US President. The ceremonial event is set to take place on Monday, approximately two weeks after Trump's electoral college win was certified by the US Congress. (ANI)

