Mumbai, January 20: A 49-year-old foster mother, Jennifer Lee Wilson, from Northwest Indiana, has been sentenced to six years for the reckless homicide of her 10-year-old foster son, Dakota Stevens. The boy tragically lost his life after enduring abuse and pleading with a neighbour to call emergency services. Wilson admitted to the charge in October, with Senior Judge Michael Bergerson ordering her to serve the final year of her sentence on probation.

As reported by MirrorUK, on April 25, 2024, the Porter County Sheriff's Office received a distress call about an unresponsive 10-year-old. When first responders arrived, they found young Dakota near the driveway of a home, where someone was attempting CPR. According to deputies, the boy was unresponsive, showing no signs of consciousness, breathing, or pulse. US Shocker: Female School Teacher Accused of Sending ‘Obscene Photos’ and Having Sex With Student in Office in Ohio’s Cincinnati.

After being rushed to the hospital, Dakota succumbed to his injuries two days later. The autopsy confirmed homicide as the cause of death, citing severe brain swelling, extended oxygen deprivation, organ damage, and haemorrhaging in the liver and lungs. Deputies described Wilson, present at the scene, as "visibly distraught." She reportedly explained that Dakota had been misbehaving throughout the day, refusing to do chores and leaving the house, according to details from a probable cause affidavit. US Shocker: Mystery Man Gets Naked, Masturbates in Front of 6 Women, Manhunt Launched.

Wilson was captured on a Ring camera admitting to sitting on Dakota's midsection for about five minutes, thinking he was faking when he stopped moving. At 340 pounds, Wilson was significantly heavier than the 90-pound boy. According to court filings, she dragged Dakota home after he asked a neighbour to call the police, dismissing the neighbour's concerns. When Dakota lost consciousness, Wilson panicked, screaming his name and admitting, "I was laying on him, and he was acting bad."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).