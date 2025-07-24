London, Jul 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the deaths of several British citizens in last month's Ahmedabad plane crash.

"Last month, in the tragic accident that took place in Ahmedabad, several of those who lost their lives were our brothers and sisters from the UK. We extend our heartfelt condolences to their families," Modi said with British counterpart Keir Starmer by his side after their talks.

Air India flight AI 171, operated with the Boeing 787-8, enroute to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew.

Of the 53 British nationals on board, only one passenger miraculously survived the tragedy.

Modi also said that the people of Indian origin living in the UK serve as a living bridge in our relationship.

"They did not just bring curry from India, but also creativity, commitment, and character. Their contribution is not limited to the UK's thriving economy — it is equally visible in the country's culture, sports, and public service," he said in his media statement. PTI.

