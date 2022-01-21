New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated Mia Amor Mottley for the resounding victory of her party in the first general elections of the Republic of Barbados and her re-election as Prime Minister.

"Warmly congratulate @miaamormottley for the resounding victory of her party in the first general elections of the Republic of Barbados and her re-election as Prime Minister. Look forward to working together for further strengthening the friendly ties between India and Barbados," tweeted PM Modi.

Mottley retained her position as the Prime Minister after her Barbados Labour Party swept the General Election 30-0 on Wednesday, reported Barbados local media.

For the second successive election, opposition parties failed to secure any seats.

Recently in November 2021, Barbados officially removed Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state and become the world's newest republic nearly 400 years after the country became a British colony.

India and Barbados enjoy close and cordial relations and interact actively in the United Nations (UN), Commonwealth and Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and other international fora.

Barbados is also a signatory to International Solar Alliance (ISA) and has ratified it in January 2021. (ANI)

