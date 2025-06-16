Nicosia [Cyprus], June 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held delegation-level talks in Nicosia on Monday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and other officials were present during the meeting.

Earlier today PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III - the highest merit honour awarded in Cyprus, by President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.

The Order of Makarios III, is named after Makarios III, the first president of the Republic of Cyprus is conferred upon heads of state and other people of significant status in recognition of meritorious service to the nation.

"Prime Minister embraced the honour as a renewed commitment to strengthening and diversifying the partnership between India and Cyprus. He emphasized that the award was a symbol of the unwavering commitment of the two countries to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.

PM Modi expressed gratitude to President Christodoulides, the government and people of Cyprus for the honour. He stated that honour symbolises their unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of people of two nations.

Upon receiving the honour, PM Modi stated, "President, for the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, I express heartfelt gratitude to you, the Government of Cyprus and the people of Cyprus. This honour is not just mine, it is the honour of 140 crore Indians. It is the honour of their capabilities and aspirations. It is the honour of our country's cultural brotherhood and the ideology of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.' I dedicate this honour to the friendly relations between India and Cyprus and our shared values and mutual understanding. On behalf of all Indians, I accept this honour with utmost humility and gratitude."

He further said, "This honour symbolises our unwavering commitment to peace, security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and prosperity of our people. I understand the significance of this honour and accept it as a responsibility towards the relations between India and Cyprus."

He expressed confidence that the ties between two nations will touch new heights. He stated, "I am confident that in the time to come, our active partnership will touch new heights. Together, we will not only strengthen the progress of our two nations but also contribute towards building a peaceful and secure global environment."

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "An award dedicated to the trusted India-Cyprus friendship & 1.4 billion people of India. President @Christodulides conferred PM @narendramodi with the 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' of Cyprus. The honour reflects the enduring India - Cyprus bilateral partnership and shared commitment to work together for the common vision for peace, progress and prosperity."

Christodoulides welcomed PM Modi to the Presidential Palace in Nicosia earlier today. The Cypriot President and PM Modi introduced each other to the delegates from their respective countries.

In a post on X, Jaiswal stated, "Strengthening ties with a trusted partner. PM @narendramodi was warmly received by President @Christodulides at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia today and accorded a ceremonial welcome. Official talks lie ahead."

PM Modi had arrived in Cyprus on Sunday afternoon (local time), marking the first visit by an Indian PM to the island nation in over two decades. He was received by the Cypriot President at Larnaca International Airport.

He received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol. Upon his arrival, PM Modi, along with Cyprus President Christodoulides, interacted with leading CEOs during the business roundtable. During the interaction, PM Modi spoke about India's reform trajectory in the last decade. (ANI)

