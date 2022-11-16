Bali [Indonesia], November 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron on the issues of civil nuclear collaboration on the sidelines of the G20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia.

The two leaders reviewed ongoing collaboration in diverse areas like defence, civil nuclear, trade and investment. They also welcomed the deepening of cooperation in new areas of economic engagement. Regional and global issues of mutual interest were also discussed, read the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

The two leaders had "fruitful deliberations" on various issues, Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. PM Modi and French President Macron discussed how the two nations could strengthen defence ties and boost sustainable growth.

Sharing details regarding Modi's meeting with Macron, Prime Minister's Office tweeted, "PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron held talks at the @g20org Summit in Bali. They had fruitful deliberations on a variety of subjects. The two leaders discussed how to enhance defence ties, further sustainable growth and increase economic cooperation."

Earlier, Indonesian President Joko Widodo officially handed over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, India will take over the G20 presidency on December 1, 2022.

At the closing ceremony, PM Modi said, "India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. Today, I want to assure that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented."

PM Modi called it a "proud occasion" for every Indian to assume the G20 presidency, and said, "We will organize G-20 meetings in different cities and states of our country. Our guests will get a full experience of India's amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness."

France termed its partnership with India as a major pillar of its Indo-Pacific strategy.

France reiterated its commitment to fully support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and defence industrialisation, joint research and technology development in India across a wide range of advanced capabilities.

France is one of India's premier global and Indo-Pacific partners.

Both sides reaffirmed that their strategic partnership has a vital role in advancing peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

They agreed to strengthen bilateral defence and security partnerships through enhanced intelligence and information sharing, operational cooperation, bolstering mutual capabilities, expanding bilateral exercises and pursuing new initiatives in maritime, space and cyber domains.

Building on the successful India-France initiative on International Solar Alliance, the two sides stressed the need to accelerate cooperation in clean energy, including civil nuclear energy and green hydrogen. (ANI)

