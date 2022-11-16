California, November 16: Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Wife of California Gov Gavin Newsom and the victim of sexual assault by Harvey Weinstein, was asked to recreate how she faked an orgasm on the stand as she gave evidence during the sexual assault trial of the media tycoon, according to the report published in the New York Times.

Weinstein’s defense lawyer Mark Werksman did not hold back as he grilled Jennifer Siebel Newsom on her allegations that the film producer raped her in 2005. He demanded Newsom to define the word "acquiesce” and describe to judge how she “faked an orgasm” to escape. Jennifer Siebel Newsom, Documentary Filmmaker and California Governor’s Wife Takes Stand at Harvey Weinstein Trial.

As the defence attorney bombarded her with outstanding courtroom tricks, the former actress looked appalled and horrified on the stand. However, in response, Newsom said that "This is not 'When Harry Met Sally.' I'm not doing that," referencing a scene from the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally. "I was making noises to get him to finish. He had already raped me. … This is so gross. I'm sorry," she added as she broke down in tears. Harvey Weinstein Trial: Social Media Influencer Testifies After Assurance She Won't Be Charged as Accomplice.

Newsom claimed that she was raped by Weinstein at the Peninsula hotel in Beverly Hills in 2005. Newsom is the fourth woman to testify against Weinstein. Reportedly, she first met the producer at the Toronto International Film Festival when she was a bit part actress and he was at the height of his career, Newsom said.

