New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a joint telephone call with the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on Thursday.

"As the world's largest democratic forces, India and the EU share a strong and close relationship built on trust, shared values, and a common vision for the future," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

"The leaders underlined the role of the India-EU Strategic Partnership in jointly addressing global issues, fostering stability, and promoting a rules-based order for mutual prosperity," the statement added.

Further, the statement highlighted that the "leaders also welcomed progress in bilateral relations in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security and supply chain resilience, and reaffirmed the shared commitment to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations and implementation of the IMEEC corridor." Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, the leaders discussed organising the next India-EU Summit in India at an early date of mutual convenience. PM Modi invited the two leaders to India for the same, according to the Prime Minister's office.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the efforts to bring an end to the conflict in Ukraine.

PM Modi reiterated India's consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the early restoration of peace and stability.

The leaders agreed to remain in touch, the release said.

In response, Ursula von der Leyen shared a post on X, saying, "We had the pleasure of speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We warmly welcome India's continued engagement with President Zelenskyy. India has an important role to play in bringing an end to Russia's war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace."

"This war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability. So it is a risk to the entire world. Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU-India summit, as early as possible in 2026. We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is needed now," she added. (ANI)

