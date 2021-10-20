New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief executive officers (CEO) and experts of the global oil and gas sector on Wednesday through video conference.

The interaction was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, Dr Igor Sechin, Chairman and CEO, Rosneft, Russia and Amin Nasser, President and CEO, Saudi Aramco among others.

The broad theme of the interaction is the promotion of clean growth and sustainability.

This is the sixth such annual interaction which began in 2016 and marks the participation of global leaders in the oil and gas sector, who deliberate upon key issues of the sector and explore potential areas of collaboration and investment with India.

The interaction focused on areas like encouraging exploration and production in the hydrocarbon sector in India, energy independence, gas-based economy, emission reduction through clean and energy-efficient solutions, green hydrogen economy, enhancement of biofuels production and waste to wealth creation. (ANI)

