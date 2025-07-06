Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other leaders, participated in the traditional family photo session at the 17th BRICS Summit held at the Museum of Modern Art in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

The family photo marked a significant moment of unity and collaboration among the countries that the grouping represents. The photo showed Brazilian President Lula da Silva and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa along with leaders and representatives of seven other member countries with Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister stated that the moment reaffirmed the leaders' commitment to closer cooperation and shared growth as the grouping holds immense potential to shape a more inclusive and equitable global future.

"With fellow BRICS leaders at the Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, reaffirming our commitment to closer cooperation and shared growth. BRICS holds immense potential to shape a more inclusive and equitable global future," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs also took to X, noting the collective commitment of the group.

"A collective commitment to addressing global challenges & promoting common values. PM Narendra Modi joined the Leaders from the BRICS countries for the family photo at the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil," MEA stated in the post on X.

The summit, hosted by Brazil from July 7 to July 9, saw leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia coming together during the event.

Ahead of the family photo, PM Modi also had a catch-up with South African President Ramaphosa.

"Good catching up with my friend, President Ramaphosa of South Africa!" PM Modi stated in another post on X.

Earlier, PM Modi shook hands and shared a hug with Brazilian President Lula as he arrived for the 17th BRICS Summit.

"Grateful to President Lula for hosting this year's BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro. BRICS remains a powerful force for economic cooperation and global good," PM Modi wrote on X.

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. (ANI)

