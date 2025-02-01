New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised the Indian Coast Guard for its bravery, dedication, and relentless vigilance in protecting our vast coastline on their 49th Raising Day.

PM Modi said that from maritime security to disaster response, from anti-smuggling operations to environmental protection, the Indian Coast Guard is a formidable guardian of our seas, ensuring the safety of our waters and people.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Today, on their Raising Day, we laud the Indian Coast Guard for safeguarding our vast coastline with bravery, dedication and relentless vigilance."

"From maritime security to disaster response, from anti-smuggling operations to environmental protection, the Indian Coast Guard is a formidable guardian of our seas, ensuring the safety of our waters and people," he added.

Notably, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is celebrating its 49th Raising Day on 1st February 2025, commemorating nearly five decades of dedicated service in securing India's vast maritime boundaries, an official press release by the ICGT stated.

Since its establishment in 1977 with just seven surface platforms, the ICG has grown into a formidable force, now operating 151 ships and 76 aircraft.

By 2030, the ICG plans to expand further, targeting 200 surface platforms and 100 aircraft, solidifying its role as one of the world's leading Coast Guard services.

The ICG operates under the motto "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect), which highlights its mission of safeguarding India's maritime zones. Over the years, the ICG has saved more than 11,730 lives, including 169 in the last year alone.

This impressive achievement averages to one life saved every second day. The ICG's efforts cover India's vast 4.6 million square-kilometre Search and Rescue Region, ensuring the safety of seafarers, fishermen, and vessels in peril across these waters.

As the ICG celebrates its 49th Raising Day, it has received heartfelt congratulations from the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Defence Minister of India, who have all recognised the service's outstanding achievements and significant contributions to the nation's maritime security. (ANI)

