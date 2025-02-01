Washington DC, February 1: After the removal of prosecutors who worked on criminal investigation into US President, the Trump administration is set to evaluate Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents involved in the investigation of January 6, 2021 US Capitol attack for possible removal, people briefed on the matter told CNN. The action taken by the administration express Trump's vow to strike back Justice Department and FBU who he claimed have work against him.

Trump has accused agents of abuse in their court-ordered search of his home and of their treatment of January 6 rioters. According to CNN, interim leaders of Justice Department have prepared the list of people who not favoured by Trump due to their actions against the US President. On January 6 2021, rioters attacked US Capitol after Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden in the Presidential elections, the Justice Department and FBI launched a nationwide effort to locate and arrest the rioters, leading to the largest criminal investigation in US history. Prosecutors have charged over 1,580 individuals and obtained approximately 1,270 convictions, CNN reported. Trump Tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China Begin Saturday: White House.

Earlier, US Justice Department (DOJ) has fired several prosecutors who worked on criminal investigation into US President Donald Trump, CNN reported citing sources familiar with the matter. Acting Attorney General James McHenry in a letter written to the officials said they cannot be "trusted" to "faithfully" implement agenda of Trump. He stated that these officials played a "significant role" in prosecuting Trump and stressed that the proper functioning of the government critically relies on the trust senior officials have in their subordinates. Trump Should Never Hold Public Office Again: Jan 6 Committee.

McHenry wrote, "You played a significant role in prosecuting President Trump. The proper functioning of government critically depends on the trust superior officials place in their subordinates." He added, "Given your significant role in prosecuting the President, I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President's agenda faithfully." Trump has also granted pardons and commutations to the approximately 1500 convicts charged in relation to the attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)