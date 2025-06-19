Zagreb [Croatia], June 19 (ANI): Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic gifted Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reprint of Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar, a pioneering work on Indian languages and culture, in a gesture signifying the centuries-old close cultural links between the two countries.

Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar is the first printed Sanskrit grammar written in Latin in 1790 by Croatian scientist and missionary Filip Vezdin during his time spent in India.

In a post on X, Croatian PM said, "I presented to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a reprint of Vezdin's Sanskrit Grammar - the first printed Sanskrit grammar, written in Latin in 1790 by Croatia scientist and missionary Filip Vezdin (1748-1806), based on the knowledge he gained while living in India from Kerala Brahmins and local manuscripts. With this pioneering work, Filip Vezdin became one of the first European scientists to seriously devote himself to Indian languages and culture. At the same time, this is also a symbol of the early cultural ties between Croatia and India."

He also presented a book on bilateral relations between Croatia and India - "Croatia & India, Bilateral Navigator for Diplomats and Business" by Croatia diplomat Sinisa Grgic.

"As part of the gift exchange, I also presented a book "Croatia & India, Bilateral Navigator for Diplomats and Business" by Croatia diplomat Dr. Sinisa Grgic - which provides a unique and comprehensive comparative overview of our two countries and explores all dimensions of bilateral relations. This book reflects our achievements, as well as the potential we can still realize, and we believe that it will inspire and encourage the strengthening of our future cooperation and contribute to the further deepening of the mutual friendship between Croatia and India," posted the Croatian PM.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation, including trade, investment, and tourism. They signed agreements in areas like agriculture, culture, science, and technology.

Plenkovic also noted India as an important trading partner and expressed condolences to victims of tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"I am pleased to welcome the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Zagreb. His visit to Croatia comes at an important geopolitical moment and opens a new chapter in the development of political and economic cooperation. India is an important Asian trading partner for Croatia - last year the exchange amounted to 242 million USD, while in the first three months of 2025 we recorded an increase in trade by +10%. At the same time, the number of Indian tourists visiting is also growing. With the agreements signed today in the fields of agriculture, culture, science and technology, as well as university cooperation, we want to strengthen cooperation in the ICT, pharmaceutical industry, and maritime transport sectors. I presented the potential of Croatia as the Mediterranean gateway to Central Europe. We also discussed the situation in the Middle East and global security challenges and emphasized the importance of strengthening EU-India relations. I once again expressed my deep condolences to the Indian people and the families of the victims on the occasion of the tragic plane crash near Ahmedabad," he said.

Both leaders attended a reception organised by the Indian Embassy in Croatia.

"At a reception organized by the Embassy of India, the Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted representatives of the Indian community and Croatians with ties to India. We are grateful for their great contribution to developing relations," he said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Plenkovic welcomed PM Modi to Zagreb in a first-ever visit by the Prime Minister of India.

In a post on X, he said, "We welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Zagreb! This is the first ever visit by the Prime Minister of India - the most populous country in the world, which comes at an important geopolitical moment. We are starting a new chapter in India- Croatia relations and are creating conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and sectors."

Prime Minister Modi and Plenkovic held delegation-level talks in Zagreb, Croatia.

Both countries signed agreements in the presence of PM Modi and Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.Earlier, PM Modi received a ceremonial reception in Zagreb, where he was accompanied by his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic.

Croatia is the last leg of his three-nation tour, including Cyprus and Canada, where he attended the 51st G7 Summit.

PM Modi shared some pictures of interaction with the Indian community on X: "Croatia's Indian community has contributed to Croatia's progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India."

"In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before!" he added.

"A welcome to remember in Zagreb, full of warmth and affection! Here are the highlights," PM Modi said.

PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here on Wednesday as he arrived at a hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship, with the visit opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union. (ANI)

