New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a telephone call from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during which the two leaders reviewed progress in several key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health and technology.

President Mirziyoyev conveyed his warm greetings and felicitations to Prime Minister and the people of India on the upcoming 79th Independence Day of India.

Also Read | Pakistan: At Least 2,000 Minor Girls From Minority Community Abducted, Forcibly Married and Converted to Islam, Says Report.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in several key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health, technology and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest, and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the age-old ties between India and Central Asia," a PMO release said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

Also Read | Pakistan Army Claims to Kill 50 Militants, Including Baloch Liberation Army and Tehrik-E-Taliban Pakistan Members, Near Afghanistan Border.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had a fruitful conversation with Uzbekistan President.

"We reviewed the progress achieved in key areas of our bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to further advance the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership," he said.

India and Uzbekistan have relations that go back deep in ancient history. India was one of the first countries to recognize the state sovereignty of Uzbekistan after the latter's independence. The protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Uzbekistan was signed in Tashkent in March 1992.

India and Uzbekistan declared their Strategic Partnership in 2011. Several institutionalised dialogue mechanisms operate at both political and official levels under this partnership, to ensure regular interaction and follow-up on cooperation activities.

India and Uzbekistan cooperate closely at several multilateral platforms such as the UN, G20, BRICS & SCO. Both sides also interact under the India-Central Asia framework at India-Central Asia Summit, India-Central Asia Dialogue at FM level, Joint Working Group on Afghanistan and Central Asia Business Council. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)