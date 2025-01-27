New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked a host of world leaders who extended their greetings to India on the occasion of Republic Day.

PM Modi thanked Thai Prime Minister Ing Shin, Former President of Maldives, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Former Prime Minister of Nepal, Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, former Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Thai PM Shin in his wish, had said that Thai-Indian relations have always been constructive and fruitful.

Thanking him, PM Modi said, "Deeply appreciate your greetings PM Ing Shin as we celebrate glorious 75 years of the Indian Republic. We deeply value our relations with Thailand. Look forward to continued cooperation on enhancing regional connectivity and people to people connect."

Former Maldives President Solih had said that India's adherence to the values of democracy and constitutionalism continues to be an inspiration and "guiding example" for young democracies such as the Maldives.

PM Modi thanked Solih and said, "Thank you Ibrahim Mohamed Solih for your heartfelt wishes on India's Republic Day."

While wishing India, former Nepal PM Deuba had said that Nepal and India share a "time-honored bond of friendship" rooted in shared history and values.

PM Modi thanked Deuba saying, "Thank you for your kind wishes, Sher Bahadur Deuba on India's 76th Republic Day. May the age-old ties of friendship between our people continue to flourish and grow stronger."

Bhutan PM Tobgay, too wished India on the behalf of the people of Bhutan.

PM Modi thanked him saying, "Thank you my friend PM Tshering Tobgay for your warm wishes on completion of 75 years of the Indian Republic. We also greatly value the unique and special partnership between India and Bhutan."

Maldives President Muizzu said that Maldives will always cherish the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation we share with India, which is built on mutual trust, respect, and understanding that have withstood the test of time.

PM Modi thanked Muizzu, "Thank you President Mohamed Muizzu for your wishes on India's Republic Day. I fully share your sentiment regarding the long standing partnership between India and Maldives. We are committed to deepen these bonds of friendship and cooperation."

Nepal PM Oli affirmed hope that the ties of friendship be deeper between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

PM Modi thanked Nepal PM Oli, saying, "Thank you for your warm wishes Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. As India completes 75 years of its Republic, we also deeply cherish the historical bonds of the friendship between the people of our two nations. I am confident it will continue to grow in times to come."

On Sunday, India marked the occasion with a grand showcase of its military strength and cultural diversity at the grand parade at Kartavya Path.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations this year. (ANI)

