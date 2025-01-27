Beirut, January 26: At least 15 people were killed, and 83 others were injured in southern Lebanon as a result of gunfire by Israeli forces, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health announced. Israeli Military Sets Up Roadblocks in Southern Lebanon, Announces It Won't Withdraw by Deadline.

The ministry's Emergency Operations Centre explained that "Israeli army attacks, during attempts by Lebanese citizens to enter their still-occupied towns, resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people, including three women and a Lebanese soldier."

