Moscow, Aug 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok early next month, Russia's state-owned media reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the Indian embassy here.

The 7th Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 5-8 in Vladivostok.

Prime Minister Modi "will make a video address at a plenary session of the EEF," the source was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.

Modi delivered a video-address during the plenary session of the 6th EEF held on September 3, 2021 in Vladivostok. It may be recalled that Modi was the chief guest for the 5th EEF in 2019, the first by an Indian Prime Minister.

The source did not specify on the members of India's delegation that will participate in the forum in-person.

"Ambassador (of India to Moscow Pavan Kapoor) will visit the EEF and will probably head the delegation himself,” the source said.

This year's key topic of the EEF will be the development of the Far East and Russia in new economic and geopolitical conditions and the new format of interaction among countries in the multi-polar world.

The forum is organised by the Roscongress Foundation.

Earlier, Adviser to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the EEF Organising Committee Anton Kobyakov said representatives of the Russian and foreign business from 46 countries had confirmed their participation in the event.

