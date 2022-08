New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the global rating amongst world leaders with an approval rating of 75 per cent, according to a Morning Consult survey.

After PM Modi, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi came second and third respectively with 63 per cent and 54 per cent ratings.

The list that featured 22 world leaders ranked US president Joe Biden at the fifth spot with a 41 per cent rating.

Biden is followed by Canadian President Justin Trudeau at 39 per cent and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at 38 per cent.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Earlier in January 2022 and in November 2021, Prime Minister Modi had topped the list of the most popular world leaders.

This platform provides real-time polling data on political elections, elected officials and voting issues. Morning Consult conducts more than 20,000 global interviews daily.

The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between +/- 1-4 per cent.

In the United States, the average sample size is around 45,000. In the other countries, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000.

All interviews are conducted online among nationally representative samples of adults. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.

Surveys are weighted in each country by age, gender, region and, in certain countries, education breakdowns based on official government sources. In the United States, surveys are also weighted by race and ethnicity.

Respondents complete these surveys in languages appropriate for their countries. (ANI)

